The Brand Director of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Brand Director of Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report), Sami Siddiqui, sold shares of QSR for $707.3K.

In addition to Sami Siddiqui, 9 other QSR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and quarterly net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $144 million. The company has a one-year high of $71.12 and a one-year low of $51.12.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.25, reflecting a -12.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $14.74M worth of QSR shares and purchased $2.47M worth of QSR shares. The insider sentiment on Restaurant Brands International has been negative according to 153 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sami Siddiqui’s trades have generated a -5.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.