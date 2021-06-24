The BOARD CHAIRMAN AND CEO of UR-Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the BOARD CHAIRMAN AND CEO of UR-Energy (URG – Research Report), Jeffrey Klenda, exercised options to sell 160,000 URG shares at $0.59 a share, for a total transaction value of $252.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.74 and a one-year low of $0.42.

The insider sentiment on UR-Energy has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ur-Energy, Inc. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio include the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W. Pitman on March 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.