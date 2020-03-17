The BancFirst Corp. Director of BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the BancFirst Corp. Director of BancFirst (BANF – Research Report), Gregory Wedel, bought shares of BANF for $67.44K.

This recent transaction increases Gregory Wedel’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $69K. In addition to Gregory Wedel, 20 other BANF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BancFirst’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $122 million and quarterly net profit of $35.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $32.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.96 and a one-year low of $32.74. Currently, BancFirst has an average volume of 85.05K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $687.4K worth of BANF shares and purchased $2.44M worth of BANF shares. The insider sentiment on BancFirst has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks; Community Banks; Pegasus Bank; Other Financial Services; and Executive, Operations & Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive, Operations, & Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions that are not allocated to the other business units. The company was founded in July 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.