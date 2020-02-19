The Assoc. Counsel & Asst. Sec. of Globe Life is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Assoc. Counsel & Asst. Sec. of Globe Life (GL – Research Report), Carol Mccoy, exercised options to sell 9,000 GL shares at $50.69 a share, for a total transaction value of $989.6K.

Following Carol Mccoy’s last GL Sell transaction on June 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 22.0%. In addition to Carol Mccoy, 6 other GL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Globe Life’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $187 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a net profit of $165 million. The company has a one-year high of $111.08 and a one-year low of $80.14. Currently, Globe Life has an average volume of 420.64K.

Four different firms, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Globe Life has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carol Mccoy’s trades have generated a -15.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.