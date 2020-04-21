TFI International (TFII) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and BMO Capital gave TFI International (NYSE: TFII) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on TFI International yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TFI International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.02, a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on TFI International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and net profit of $74.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a net profit of $76.73 million.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.