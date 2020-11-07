TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.97.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 45.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TFF Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50.

Based on TFF Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.19 million.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes drug products based on its Thin film Freezing (TFF) technology platform. The firm also engages in research, development & drug formulation and initial testing of drug products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.