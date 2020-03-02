March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, David Palmer from Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse (TXRHResearch Report) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.8% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Brinker International, and Conagra Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $67.23 average price target, which is a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Based on Texas Roadhouse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $42.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.33 million.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.

