February 18, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Dennis Geiger from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRHResearch Report), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.12, close to its 52-week high of $66.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Geiger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 58.9% success rate. Geiger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum! Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $62.56 average price target, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on February 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $66.69 and a one-year low of $47.52. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has an average volume of 721.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019