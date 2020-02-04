Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.21 and a one-year low of $6.07. Currently, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average volume of 16.61M.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.