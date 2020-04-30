Tesla (TSLA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $968.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $800.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 52.1% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $529.15, implying a -33.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $864.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $968.99 and a one-year low of $177.00. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 20.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.