Tesla (TSLA) Received its Third Sell in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and UBS gave Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) a Sell rating last month, the company received another Sell, this time from Needham. Analyst Rajvindra Gill reiterated a Sell rating on Tesla today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $454.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $522.45, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $246.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $968.99 and a one-year low of $177.00. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 20.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.