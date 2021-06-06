Tesla (TSLA) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $599.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $645.88 average price target, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $900.00 price target.

Tesla’s market cap is currently $577.1B and has a P/E ratio of 599.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.