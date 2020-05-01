Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Receives a Buy from Compass Point

In a report released today, Laurie Havener from Compass Point maintained a Buy rating on Territorial Bancorp (TBNK – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.78.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Territorial Bancorp with a $29.00 average price target.

Territorial Bancorp’s market cap is currently $243.4M and has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TBNK in relation to earlier this year.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.