Terex (TEX) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Terex (TEX – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.37, close to its 52-week low of $13.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 21.3% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Terex is a Hold with an average price target of $27.63.

The company has a one-year high of $34.67 and a one-year low of $13.56. Currently, Terex has an average volume of 754.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TEX in relation to earlier this year.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The company designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms; and Materials Processing.