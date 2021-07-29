Teradyne (TER) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne (TER – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Teradyne has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.33, representing a 45.4% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $147.90 and a one-year low of $74.08. Currently, Teradyne has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TER in relation to earlier this year.

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Wireless Test, and Industrial Automation. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor test products and services which are used both for wafer level and device package testing. The Systems Test segment comprises of defense and aerospace, storage test, and production board test business unit. The Wireless Test segment designs, develops, and supports advanced wireless test equipment for the manufacturing of wireless devices such as smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, personal computer peripherals, and other Wi-Fi, bluetooth, near field communication and cellular enabled devices. The Industrial Automation segment supplies collaborative robots that work side by side with production workers. The company was founded by Alexander V. d’Arbeloff and Nicholas DeWolf on September 23, 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, MA.