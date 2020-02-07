Teradata (TDC) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Teradata (TDC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.38, close to its 52-week low of $23.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teradata with a $29.00 average price target, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Teradata’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $459 million and net profit of $10 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $588 million and had a net profit of $15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDC in relation to earlier this year.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan.