Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.01, implying a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.25 and a one-year low of $9.29. Currently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average volume of 14.86M.

Incorporated in 2012, China-based Tencent Music Entertainment Group is an online music entertainment platform that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services services. The company is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.