Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Holdings (TCEHYResearch Report), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tencent Holdings with a $55.50 average price target, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $54.25 and a one-year low of $40.04. Currently, Tencent Holdings has an average volume of 4.47M.

