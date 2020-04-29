Tenable Holdings (TENB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Monness and Goldman Sachs gave Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Tenable Holdings today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Tenable Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.17, a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Monness also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.26 and a one-year low of $16.29. Currently, Tenable Holdings has an average volume of 569.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founde by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.