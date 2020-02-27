February 27, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Telus (TU) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Telus (TUResearch Report), with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.27, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on February 14, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.81 and a one-year low of $34.96. Currently, Telus has an average volume of 449.6K.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

