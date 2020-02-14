Telus (TU) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Tim Casey from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Telus (TU – Research Report), with a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.56.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.95, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $41.81 and a one-year low of $34.96. Currently, Telus has an average volume of 411.1K.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.