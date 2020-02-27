February 27, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Telus (TU) Gets a Buy Rating from Scotiabank

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Jeff Fan from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on Telus (TUResearch Report), with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fan is ranked #574 out of 5940 analysts.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.27, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on February 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.81 and a one-year low of $34.96. Currently, Telus has an average volume of 449.6K.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

