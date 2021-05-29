Telsey Advisory Maintains a Hold Rating on Gap (GPS)

Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group maintained a Hold rating on Gap (GPS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.45, close to its 52-week high of $37.63.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.25, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Gap’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion and net profit of $166 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.11 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $932 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPS in relation to earlier this year.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The Old Navy Global segment offers clothing and accessories for adults and children. The Banana Republic Global segment provides clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances. The Athleta segment offers fitness apparel for women. The Intermix segment features styles from various designers. Gap was founded by Donald G. Fisher and Doris F. Fisher in July 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.