Telsey Advisory Keeps a Hold Rating on Oxford Industries (OXM)

In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory Group from Telsey Advisory maintained a Hold rating on Oxford Industries (OXM – Research Report), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.10, close to its 52-week high of $114.47.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oxford Industries with a $121.75 average price target, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $114.47 and a one-year low of $37.89. Currently, Oxford Industries has an average volume of 98.26K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OXM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oxford Industries, Inc. engages in the design, sourcing, and marketing of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier, Thomas C. Chubb III, and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.