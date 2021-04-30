Telsey Advisory Keeps a Buy Rating on Brinker International (EAT)

In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory Group from Telsey Advisory maintained a Buy rating on Brinker International (EAT – Research Report), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.19, close to its 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.50, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Brinker International’s market cap is currently $3.24B and has a P/E ratio of -6564.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EAT in relation to earlier this year.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.