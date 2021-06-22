June 22, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Telsey Advisory Initiates a Buy Rating on FIGS, Inc. Class A (FIGS)

By Jason Carr

Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage with a Buy rating on FIGS, Inc. Class A (FIGSResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.61, close to its 52-week high of $42.89.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FIGS, Inc. Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. It offers more fitted scrubs for men and women made of its proprietary fabric FIONx, which provides four-way stretch and has anti-odor, anti-wrinkle and moisture-wicking properties.

