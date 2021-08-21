Telsey Advisory Believes The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory Group from Telsey Advisory maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report), with a price target of $377.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $330.18, close to its 52-week high of $336.56.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $363.69, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Based on The Estée Lauder Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.86 billion and net profit of $456 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.35 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2021, Rose Marie Bravo, a Director at EL sold 4,234 shares for a total of $1,288,110.

Founded in 1946, New York-based Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It offers its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas, under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced brands.