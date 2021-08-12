Telsey Advisory Believes Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory Group from Telsey Advisory maintained a Buy rating on Albertsons Companies (ACI – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.56, close to its 52-week high of $29.09.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albertsons Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.56, implying a -14.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Albertsons Companies’ market cap is currently $13.32B and has a P/E ratio of 23.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Albertsons Companies Inc is a Delaware corporation that was incorporated on June 23, 2015. The Company is a food and drug retailer in the United States, with local presence and national scale. It operates approximately 2,205 stores across 33 states under 18 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market and Carrs. It provides its customers with a service-oriented shopping experience, including convenient and value-added services through 1,698 pharmacies and 378 adjacent fuel centers. Its stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel and other items and services. Various agricultural commodities constitute the principal raw materials used by the company in the manufacture of its food products.