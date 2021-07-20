Telos (TLS) Has a New Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Telos (TLS – Research Report) and a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Telos has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.80.

Telos’ market cap is currently $1.85B and has a P/E ratio of -200.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TLS in relation to earlier this year.

Telos Corp is an information technology company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engages in designing and providing technologies to deliver solutions that empower and protect the enterprises. It generates revenue from software license, delivery of the software and from contracts and sub contracts for the United States Government.