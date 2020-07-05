Tellurian (TELL) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report issued on June 30, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Tellurian (TELL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.1% and a 35.0% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Concho Resources, and Antero Resources.

Tellurian has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.68.

Based on Tellurian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.22 million and GAAP net loss of $40.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.13 million.

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in February 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.