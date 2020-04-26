Telia Company AB (TLSNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on April 24, Maurice Patrick from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Telia Company AB (TLSNF – Research Report), with a price target of SEK44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.22, close to its 52-week low of $3.10.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telia Company AB is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.25.

Telia Company AB’s market cap is currently $13.17B and has a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.06.

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.