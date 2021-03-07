Tecnoglass (TGLS) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report issued on March 3, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Tecnoglass (TGLS – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and Workhorse Group.

Tecnoglass has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.33, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.48 and a one-year low of $2.15. Currently, Tecnoglass has an average volume of 76.34K.

Tecnoglass, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products. It offers insulating, laminated, and monolithic glass. The company was founded on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia.