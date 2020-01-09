Teck Resources (TECK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Morgan Stanley gave Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.12, close to its 52-week low of $14.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Teck Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.23, representing a 44.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$27.00 price target.

Based on Teck Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $279 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $328 million.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified resource company, which engages in the mining and mineral development of copper, steelmaking coal, zinc, and energy properties. The firm also produces germanium and indium. It operates through the following business segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate.