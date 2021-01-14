TechnipFMC (FTI) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on January 13, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital upgraded TechnipFMC (FTI – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Hodee covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Repsol, Orsted, and Neste.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $13.02 average price target, which is a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.39 and a one-year low of $4.49. Currently, TechnipFMC has an average volume of 6.95M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Onshore & Offshore segment offers designing and project development services. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products & systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.