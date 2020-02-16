TechnipFMC (FTI) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on February 11, Henry Tarr from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC (FTI – Research Report), with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.26, close to its 52-week low of $15.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 41.4% success rate. Tarr covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Exxon Mobil, Total SA, and Eni SPA.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.28.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TechnipFMC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies.