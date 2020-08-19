Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on August 17, Maja Pataki from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF404.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $445.75, equals to its 52-week high of $445.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 29.1% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Medios AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecan Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $455.81.

Tecan Group AG’s market cap is currently $5.32B and has a P/E ratio of 60.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.38.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate. The Life Sciences Business segment supplies end users with automated workflow solutions, which includes laboratory instruments, software packages, application know-how, services, consumables, and spare parts. The Partnering Business segment develops and manufactures original equipment manufacturer instruments and components. The company was founded by Heinz Abplanalp, Heini Maurer, Heini Moeckli, and Gallus Blatter on March 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Mannedorf, Switzerland.