Team17 Group (TSVNF) Receives a Sell from Shore Capital

In a report released yesterday, Shore Capital from Shore Capital reiterated a Sell rating on Team17 Group (TSVNFResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.08.

Team17 Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.68.

Team17 Group PLC is a video game label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third-party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally. The company focuses on premium, rather than free to play games, and its portfolio comprises over 90 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.

