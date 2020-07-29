TE Connectivity (TEL) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity (TEL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TE Connectivity is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.29, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

TE Connectivity’s market cap is currently $28.67B and has a P/E ratio of 44.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TEL in relation to earlier this year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides products that connect and distribute power, data, and signal. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components for the data and devices and appliances markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.