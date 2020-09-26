TD Securities Upgrades Unity Software (U) to Buy

In a report issued on May 26, TD Newcrest from TD Securities upgraded Unity Software (U – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.85.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unity Software with a $100.00 average price target, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The products are used in gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.