May 8, 2020

TD Securities Thinks Cominar Real Estate Investment’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

TD Securities analyst Jonathan Kelcher maintained a Buy rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEFResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.74, close to its 52-week low of $5.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelcher is ranked #551 out of 6531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cominar Real Estate Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.29, which is a 61.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.50 price target.

Based on Cominar Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $174 million and net profit of $319 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $176 million and had a GAAP net loss of $353 million.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

