TD Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Shaw Communications (SJR)

In a report released today, Vince Valentini from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications (SJR – Research Report), with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.73.

Valentini has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Shaw Communications.

According to TipRanks.com, Valentini is ranked #675 out of 5875 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shaw Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.90.

The company has a one-year high of $21.08 and a one-year low of $18.69. Currently, Shaw Communications has an average volume of 429.2K.

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.