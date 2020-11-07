TD Securities Remains a Hold on Continental Resources (CLR)

In a report released yesterday, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.24.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Resources with a $15.88 average price target, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.20 and a one-year low of $6.90. Currently, Continental Resources has an average volume of 2.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.