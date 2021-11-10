TD Securities Remains a Buy on Spartan Delta (DALXF)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Spartan Delta (DALXF – Research Report), with a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.50, close to its 52-week high of $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Bilkoski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 46.0% success rate. Bilkoski covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spartan Delta with a $7.75 average price target, which is a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.64 and a one-year low of $2.29. Currently, Spartan Delta has an average volume of 12.53K.

Return Energy Inc is a Canadian based oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties internationally in Alberta. The company’s objective is to maintain a strong capital structure and financial flexibility so it can continue to meet its financial obligations and to finance the planned execution of its exploration and development programs. It primarily focuses on the Peace River Arch region of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.