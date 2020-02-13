TD Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released today, Menno Hulshof from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cenovus Energy (CVE – Research Report), with a price target of C$16.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hulshof ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.5% and a 27.6% success rate. Hulshof covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Baytex Energy, Imperial Oil, and Husky Energy.

Cenovus Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.11, representing a 22.6% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.82 and a one-year low of $7.67. Currently, Cenovus Energy has an average volume of 3.17M.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.