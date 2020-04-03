TD Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Russel Metals (RUSMF)

In a report released today, Michael Tupholme from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Russel Metals (RUSMF – Research Report), with a price target of C$15.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.03, close to its 52-week low of $7.75.

Russel Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.90.

Russel Metals’ market cap is currently $590.6M and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.01.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers. The Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves and fittings primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.