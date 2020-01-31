TD Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on CAE (CAE)

TD Securities analyst Tim James maintained a Hold rating on CAE (CAE – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.68, close to its 52-week high of $30.18.

James has an average return of 2.8% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #1341 out of 5866 analysts.

CAE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.93.

The company has a one-year high of $30.18 and a one-year low of $20.41. Currently, CAE has an average volume of 325.9K.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers.