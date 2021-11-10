TD Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF)

In a report issued on November 5, Sam Damiani from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF – Research Report), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.25, close to its 52-week high of $19.39.

Damiani has an average return of 14.2% when recommending Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dream Office Real Estate Investment with a $21.70 average price target, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.50 price target.

Based on Dream Office Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.69 million and net profit of $91.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.31 million and had a net profit of $39.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRETF in relation to earlier this year.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants. The company’s office buildings located in central business districts are responsible for the vast majority of its revenue generation. Most of Dream Office’s customers are in the finance, insurance, science, and government industries.