TD Securities Believes Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 16, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien (NTR – Research Report), with a price target of C$66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.85, close to its 52-week high of $57.05.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.31, a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Nutrien’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.21 billion and GAAP net loss of $587 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.17 billion and had a net profit of $141 million.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.