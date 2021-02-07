TD Securities Believes Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on February 5, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP – Research Report), with a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.95, close to its 52-week high of $56.31.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Infrastructure with a $52.72 average price target, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s market cap is currently $15.93B and has a P/E ratio of 159.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which owns and operates assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. It focuses on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. The company was founded in July 1905 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.