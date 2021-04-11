April 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRRResearch Report), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 39.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $48.33 average price target, representing an 114.7% upside. In a report issued on March 31, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on TCR2 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.83 million.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

